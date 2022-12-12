"Surprised HHH [Triple H] didn't grab her" - Wrestling fans speculate about former WWE champion making in-ring return during major AEW match

AEW may have bagged yet another ex-WWE talent as fans flooded social media with wild predictions.

Saraya was recently featured in a backstage interview segment with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite. However, before she could get words out, Britt Baker appeared on the scene to challenge the anti-Diva to a tag team match. While Baker has AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter as her partner, the former Paige's teammate is yet to be revealed.

This has seemingly prompted fans to look for a surprise debutant, which they believe to be Alicia Fox. With her recent posts seemingly hinting at a return to pro wrestling, many believe that her next destination will be Tony Khan's promotion. Twitter was recently flooded with predictions of Fox returning to the squared circle under the name of Vix.

While there has been no official news as of yet, it remains to be seen if Alicia Fox will be revealed as Saraya's tag team partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in the coming weeks.

A potential mystery partner of AEW star Saraya has reportedly been ruled out

Rumors of Alicia Fox joining AEW received another burst of energy when Saraya's most likely partner, Thunder Rosa, was ruled out as a contender.

The former Women's World Champion has been out of action since August this year. According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, her recovery is coming along at a rather slow pace.

"Thunder Rosa said that she recently was able to do squats with a two pound dumbbell which is the most she’s been able to use in her recovery from back problems...There were a lot of people who thought she would be Saraya’s mystery partner against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on 1/11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but the last word on her return was February," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 What did I do now? Why am I trending? What did I do now? Why am I trending? https://t.co/ShtYKBfdDD

With Thunder Rosa seemingly out of commission for weeks to come, only time will tell who Saraya's mystery partner will be.

