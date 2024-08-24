Surprising spoiler on how Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland could end at AEW All In - Reports

AEW All In 2024 is right around the corner. 10 bouts have been announced for the event so far. Furthermore, Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson's Title vs. Career match for the AEW World Championship will main event show.

Interestingly, on a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, popular wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer dropped a potential spoiler from the main event.

“Put it this way, when it was originally told the scenario, and this was months and months and months ago, it was Danielson winning then.” he said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Trending

To confirm that the plans haven't changed, fans must wait until the conclusion of the PPV in London. However, if Meltzer is indeed correct, this means Bryan Danielson will not retire and hold the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career.

AEW All In match card

Here is the match card for All In 2024:

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (Pre-show match)

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker - for the AEW TBS Championship

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay - for the AEW American Championship

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin - for the AEW TNT Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK - for the FTW Championship (if HOOK loses, he cannot challenge for the title again till Jericho is the champion)

The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD - for the AEW World Trios Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May - for the AEW Women's World Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed - for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Casino Gauntlet - winner gets AEW World Championship match

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - for the AEW World Championship (Title vs. Career)

All In 2024 will take place at Wembley Stadium and is expected to attract more than 50,000 fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback