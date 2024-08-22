Bryan Danielson is wrong about his recent astounding claim, and here's why

Bryan Danielson is a bonafide legend of the pro wrestling industry. The 43-year-old entered the business in the early 2000s and went on to establish a legacy for himself over the next two decades. Many fans believe that he is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the business.

Best known for his work in Ring of Honor and WWE, Danielson is a former ROH World Champion. However, it was during his WWE run that his popularity skyrocketed. He is currently signed to AEW and will main event the highly anticipated All In pay-per-view this weekend.

Bryan Danielson delivered a brief yet powerful promo in the latest episode of Dynamite. He claimed that, for the past two decades, he had been the best wrestler in the world.

"I don’t come out here for 20 minutes every week and talk about myself. I know the truth. I know who I am. I know a lot of people say it. But this is the truth. You know it and I know it. I’m the best wrestler in the world and I have been for the last 20 years." he said.

Danielson also stated that he would pour his heart and soul into his upcoming title match in Wembley Stadium. Since his wife, son, and daughter will be in attendance, he wants to put on a memorable performance and win the AEW World Championship, no matter what.

Bryan Danielson's influence on modern professional wrestling is undoubtedly immense. However, he might have overstated things with his astounding claim.

Bryan Danielson lacks certain skills other top wrestlers possess

There are various factors to analyze a wrestler's career and understand their impact on the business. In Bryan Danielson's case, he is a technical wizard, a workhorse, a natural babyface, and an adequate talker. However, possessing only these abilities isn't simply enough to make a performer the best in the world.

Multiple names overtake the 43-year-old in terms of athleticism, stature, longevity, promo-delivering skills, etc. The last two decades have seen the rise of other bonafide stars such as Seth Rollins, Hiroshi Tanahashi, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, and several others. These names are arguably better than Danielson when it comes to certain aspects.

Additionally, they possess skills and storytelling capabilities that sell arenas with ease. Their characters are just as brilliant and captivating as Danielson. And since they are so different from each other, they are all special in their own way.

Being successful in WWE alone does not make a wrestler the GOAT

In WWE, Danielson created the iconic "Yes!" movement and headlined WrestleMania. He won the world title on five occasions apart from other championships he held during his time in the promotion.

Nevertheless, the American Dragon becoming a household name during his WWE run does not automatically make him the best wrestler. The Stamford-based promotion might be the biggest wrestling company of all time, but it is still just an organization.

During his time with the global juggernaut, other promotions such as TNA, NJPW, ROH, etc also possessed immense talent in their rosters and regularly delivered spectacular shows.

Bryan Danielson cannot boast of longevity

Injuries are a tragic part of a pro wrestler's life, and it might have affected Danielson especially, severely.

The American Dragon had to retire briefly due to a neck injury during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. The same injury appears to have played a part in the veteran wanting to call time on his career after All In.

The former WWE Champion has been prone to injuries, without being much at fault. He has simply been unlucky but unfortunately, longevity is vital to achieving GOAT status.

Bryan Danielson is certainly one of the top wrestlers of the past two decades but cannot be considered the absolute best out there.

