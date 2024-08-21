CM Punk belongs at the top of WWE, says veteran; makes a subtle reference to his past struggles, including in AEW

CM Punk has often been the talk of town, whether in WWE or AEW. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman recently spoke highly of The Second City Saint and subtly referenced the RAW Superstar's struggles with both promotions.

Punk's rivals often bring up his infamous walkout from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 or the incident from AEW All In 2023 to corner The Best in The World. However, The Straight Edge Superstar's career is filled with more ups and championships than downs and controversial incidents.

In an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest, Paul Heyman spoke highly of CM Punk and the latter's past struggles in WWE and AEW, adding that The Voice of The Voiceless belonged at the top of the Stamford-based promotion.

Trending

"No, it's destiny, really. CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top of WWE. CM Punk, the struggle is real, and he is a rebel. To this day, he's a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top; the rebel will never get his due on his own merit, if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody hell, and that hell could not only be in WWE; he had to go through hell elsewhere as well," Heyman said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The veteran also subtly pointed out how fans supported the star in controversial instances with both companies.

"And everybody had to see it, and hear about it, and know about it, and sit there and go, 'My god, will somebody please, for one time, give this talented man the platform that he deserves? It's been over twenty years now that he's been on the national stage and still doesn't get a chance to demonstrate his greatness,"' Heyman said. (From 39:30 to 40:43)

Check out the video below:

Paul Heyman and CM Punk reunited on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman and CM Punk have worked together in the past. The Second City Saint was 'A Paul Heyman Guy' in the Stamford-based promotion during the early 2010s.

The two reunited inside the ring in June 2024 when CM Punk appeared in Chicago for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, the circumstances of their reunion could have been better, as they were interrupted by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Luckily, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes aided CM Punk against the faction. Unfortunately, The Straight Edge Superstar was brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre later in the show.

Meanwhile, Heyman was booted out of The Bloodline later that month after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief. The former Wiseman is currently absent from television.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback