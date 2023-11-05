"SURVIVOR SERIES," "IN 3 WEEKS HES BACK" - Fans erupt after CM Punk chants break out at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The wrestling world recently reacted to CM Punk chants breaking out during the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

There has been a lot of speculation about The Second City Saint's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut ever since his exit from AEW. Though WWE has downplayed the links, Punk continues to tease his comeback, either on social media or through his public appearances.

The latest edition of the Crown Jewel event is currently ongoing, but before the main show started, loud CM Punk chants broke out at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Natuarally fans on Twitter immediately lost their minds and made wild predictions about Punk's future.

Some users are even convinced that CM Punk is returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago. You can check out few reactions below:

WWE personality opens up on his relationship with CM Punk

While speaking during his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Corey Graves stated that he and Punk had a great relationship and "were really, really, close" during his initial years in the business.

Graves then opened up his falling out with The Second City Saint before adding that he is a professional and doesn't hold any grudges.

"Listen, Punk was always great to me when I was coming up. We were really, really, close. Remember how I told the story about how I missed my son being born. Punk was in Pittsburgh at the time and he was actually the first guy who held my son after he was born. We were tight. Fast forward to a few years, I don't really know what happened. We sort of fell out for one reason or another. I said some disparaging things in a very public, unprofessional manner. We haven't spoken since prior to then but at the end of the day, rather than sitting here and wasting everybody's time, I'm a professional. I'm too old to hold grudges. I feel like whatever's happened is water in the bridge," said Corey Graves.

Corey Graves also clarified that he is open to CM Punk returning to WWE if the move makes sense business-wise. It will be interesting to see if Punk does make his much-anticipated comeback to the global juggernaut, potentially at Survivor Series.

Do you want to see The Second City Saint have another run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

