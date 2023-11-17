Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Betting Odds revealed! WWE legend favored to return and join Team Rhodes

With WWE Survivor Series just around the corner, the excitement is high. The highly anticipated event is set to feature a star-studded lineup, and there's a possibility that a former AEW star could make a surprise appearance.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Cody Rhodes' team is one man short for the match. It also seems that the identity of the fifth member of the team is a matter of huge anticipation.

According to recent betting odds released by BetOnline, the odds heavily favor Randy Orton, who has the top pick for the spot, standing at 1/3 (-300). Notably, former AEW star CM Punk, who is heavily rumored to be returning to WWE, holds the third position in the lineup.

Here are the current betting odds (H/T Ringside News):

Randy Orton 1/3 (-300)

Kevin Owens 7/4 (+175)

CM Punk 4/1 (+400)

John Cena 8/1 (+800)

Brock Lesnar 10/1 (+1000)

The Rock 10/1 (+1000)

Johnny Gargano 16/1 (+1600)

Tommaso Ciampa 16/1 (+1600)

Expand Tweet

Fans have noticed various hints and teases on WWE programming, leading many to believe that CM Punk might make a triumphant return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, the reports have indicated that the promotion has refused any ongoing talks with Punk.

Former AEW star CM Punk comments on WWE return

CM Punk, who left AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out, is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in Chicago.

Speaking on the 670 The Score, Punk was asked whether he would show up at Survivor Series, and he said the following:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," he said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the former AEW star shows up in Chicago to shock the fans with his appearance.

Do you think CM Punk is the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer