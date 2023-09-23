Suspended star namedropped on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, return imminent?

A subtle detail on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam may indicate the imminent return of a suspended star.

The star in question is Jack Perry. Last seen on the All In event, he was indefinitely suspended by Tony Khan following tense developments. During his match with Hook, the former tag team champion seemingly took a shot at CM Punk by referencing a previously reported dispute.

This snowballed into a backstage altercation, leading to Punk's release from the company.

This week on Rampage, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus fought Sting and Darby Allin. While talking about Luchasaurus' past work in the tag team division, the commentary team named Jack Perry for the first time since All In.

While this is not evidence of a return, it could imply that the young star could be close to returning. With the FTW championship angle with Hook now seemingly concluded, Perry could be next in line to pursue the AEW World Title itself.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the former tag team champion.

Do you think Jack Perry should start a feud with MJF next? Sound off in the comments section below!

