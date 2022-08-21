Former WWE Superstar shares rare pictures with CM Punk on first anniversary of his AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland recently took to Twitter to celebrate the first anniversary of CM Punk's historic AEW debut.

Punk completed a year in All Elite Wrestling yesterday after making his debut on the August 20, 2021, Rampage episode. Speaking of Strickland, he signed with AEW during Revolution 2022. A week after his first appearance, he shared two funny backstage photos with The Second City Saint.

On Punk's first anniversary with the promotion, the former NXT North American Champion shared the aforementioned photos again with a different caption. He showed his respect towards the former WWE Champion, who previously welcomed him in style into the company. Here is what he wrote:

"1 year of @CMPunk."

CM Punk pens emotional note on his one-year AEW anniversary

The AEW World Champion has had a stellar run since his iconic return to professional wrestling last year, featuring in high-profile matches against MJF, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page.

In an emotional Instagram post, The Second City Saint labeled the past year as the best in his wrestling career. He highlighted that he has made many new friends and thanked fans for making it possible.

"One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame," Punk wrote.

CM Punk is set to take on Jon Moxley in a world title unification match during next week's Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE star can outclass a dominant Moxley on Wednesday night.

