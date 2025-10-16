Swerve Strickland announces major appearance outside AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 16, 2025 09:47 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a former WWE star.
Swerve Strickland is a former WWE star. (Image via Strickland's Instagram)

AEW star Swerve Strickland is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets. He is a former AEW World Champion and has held the World Tag Team Championship once with Keith Lee.

Strickland recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus. He has been recovering well, and fans are hopeful that he will return within a few months. Interestingly, The New Flavor is going to make a non-AEW appearance soon.

A few hours ago, the former Isaiah "Swerve" Scott revealed on X that he will appear on The Big Event in Brentwood, NY, on Saturday, November 15th.

"I will be appearing at @bigeventny ONE MONTH from TONIGHT November 15th 2025 !! Tickets are available at the link 👇" he wrote.
Swerve Strickland's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place at Forbidden Door 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada for his title. Tony Khan must give him a strong push when he comes back. The 35-year-old is a modern-day great and has the potential to have multiple world title reigns.

Swerve Strickland reveals when he will leave All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland is currently in his mid-thirties and has a lengthy in-ring career. However, he intends to wrestle for only five more years.

A few months back, The New Flavor took to X to reveal that he is going to perform for just a for more years and say goodbye to AEW. He even urged fans to enjoy his work while he's still an active competitor.

"Yall got these next 5 years with me then I'm ✌🏿...... Enjoy the show," he said. [H/T: Strickland's X handle]

Strickland was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2021. He was poorly booked there. However, signing with All Elite Wrestling has changed his fortunes. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
