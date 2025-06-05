Swerve Strickland breaks silence after blockbuster rematch is confirmed for AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland reacted after a major rematch was announced for next week. A top star challenged The Realest on Fyter Fest.

Ad

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland confronted his archrival, "Hangman" Adam Page, and accused him of costing him the World Title at Dynasty 2025. Will Ospreay also showed up and played the peacemaker between Page and Strickland, trying to convince them to join forces to take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

The Realest rejected the idea of teaming up with Adam Page after what happened between them during their blood feud in the past two years. Ospreay tried to convince Strickland once again on Collision last Saturday, but the two ended up brawling backstage.

Ad

Trending

On AEW Fyter Fest this past Wednesday, Will Ospreay challenged Swerve Strickland to a rematch for Summer Blockbuster 2025. The two wrestled a classic singles match at Forbidden Door 2024, where Strickland defeated Ospreay to retain his World Title. The Realest reacted with the following message on X after the contest was made official:

"The sequel," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland picked up a huge win at AEW Double or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Swerve Strickland teamed up with Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

The match was filled with brutal spots and saw participants fighting all over the arena for nearly an hour. The epic multi-man encounter ended with Strickland pinning Nicholas Jackson and picking up the win for his squad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Strickland's match against Will Ospreay next week on Summer Blockbuster will be the first time the former AEW World Champion will be in action since Anarchy in the Arena. It remains to be seen what transpires between the two fan favorites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More