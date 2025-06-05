  • home icon
  Swerve Strickland breaks silence after blockbuster rematch is confirmed for AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:19 GMT
Swerve Strickland on AEW TV (Image source: Strickland on X)

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland reacted after a major rematch was announced for next week. A top star challenged The Realest on Fyter Fest.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland confronted his archrival, "Hangman" Adam Page, and accused him of costing him the World Title at Dynasty 2025. Will Ospreay also showed up and played the peacemaker between Page and Strickland, trying to convince them to join forces to take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

The Realest rejected the idea of teaming up with Adam Page after what happened between them during their blood feud in the past two years. Ospreay tried to convince Strickland once again on Collision last Saturday, but the two ended up brawling backstage.

On AEW Fyter Fest this past Wednesday, Will Ospreay challenged Swerve Strickland to a rematch for Summer Blockbuster 2025. The two wrestled a classic singles match at Forbidden Door 2024, where Strickland defeated Ospreay to retain his World Title. The Realest reacted with the following message on X after the contest was made official:

"The sequel," he wrote.
Swerve Strickland picked up a huge win at AEW Double or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Swerve Strickland teamed up with Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

The match was filled with brutal spots and saw participants fighting all over the arena for nearly an hour. The epic multi-man encounter ended with Strickland pinning Nicholas Jackson and picking up the win for his squad.

Strickland's match against Will Ospreay next week on Summer Blockbuster will be the first time the former AEW World Champion will be in action since Anarchy in the Arena. It remains to be seen what transpires between the two fan favorites.

Edited by Pratik Singh
