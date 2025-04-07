Swerve Strickland breaks social media silence after losing world title match at AEW Dynasty 2025

Swerve Strickland went up against Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday for the World Championship but lost. Hours after his defeat, he broke his social media silence by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The bout between The One True King and The New Flavor saw interference from multiple stars. In the closing sequence, The Young Bucks made their surprise return and attacked the former AEW World Champion, costing him the title match against the Death Riders' leader.
A few hours after the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view ended, Swerve Strickland logged onto his X account and shared a post. He tweeted a picture of himself from Dynasty, where fans can see him posing on the entrance ramp.
Check out The Realest's tweet below.
Mike Bailey reacted to his loss at AEW Dynasty
Mike Bailey competed in a three-way match against Kenny Omega and Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship at Dynasty. The Cleaner retained his gold on the show.
A few hours ago, Bailey took to X to react to his loss at Dynasty. He was heartbroken but promised his fans that he would continue to hustle and become the best in the company.
"Thank you all so much for tuning in to #AEWDynasty. I am heartbroken that I was unable to win the International Championship. I am humbled by all of your kind words and appreciate the support. I will continue fighting and doing my best to fully kick Ricochets head off," he wrote.
You can view Bailey's post below.
Ricochet also addressed his loss at AEW Dynasty. He whined about how he had beaten his opponents and deserved to walk out of the arena with the championship. He also took a shot at Bailey. Given their statements after Dynasty, both stars are likely to continue feuding in All Elite Wrestling.