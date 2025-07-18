Swerve Strickland confirms if he has become an EVP in AEW after The Young Bucks' removal

AEW star Swerve Strickland made a huge revelation days after his encounter with The Young Bucks at All In. Swerve and Will Ospreay put on a classic match against the duo at Globe Life Field. A lot was at stake for both teams. While the Bucks had to defend their EVP titles, Will and Swerve needed to win so they wouldn't be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year.

Ad

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay managed to defeat the Founding Fathers, and as a result, the Bucks are no longer the EVPs. On Dynamite, the AEW production team joked about the duo during their entrance since they no longer have authority. There was a major misconception running on social media since All In.

Many believed that Swerve and The Aerial Assassin are the new EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, as they dethroned The Young Bucks from their positions. However, The Realest took to X and clarified that he is not the Executive Vice President of the promotion.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not an EVP," he wrote.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hangman Page appreciates Swerve Strickland

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy faced Jon Moxley in the main event of All In and dethroned him as AEW World Champion. Swerve put their past differences aside and handed Hangman Page a steel chain.

During All In's media scrum, Hangman Page appreciated Swerve Strickland and talked about the decisions he made that ultimately led to Page's win.

"I mean, he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see who the next challenger for the AEW World Championship will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE