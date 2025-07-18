Swerve Strickland confirms if he has become an EVP in AEW after The Young Bucks' removal

AEW star Swerve Strickland made a huge revelation days after his encounter with The Young Bucks at All In. Swerve and Will Ospreay put on a classic match against the duo at Globe Life Field. A lot was at stake for both teams. While the Bucks had to defend their EVP titles, Will and Swerve needed to win so they wouldn't be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year.
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay managed to defeat the Founding Fathers, and as a result, the Bucks are no longer the EVPs. On Dynamite, the AEW production team joked about the duo during their entrance since they no longer have authority. There was a major misconception running on social media since All In.
Many believed that Swerve and The Aerial Assassin are the new EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, as they dethroned The Young Bucks from their positions. However, The Realest took to X and clarified that he is not the Executive Vice President of the promotion.
"I'm not an EVP," he wrote.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
Hangman Page appreciates Swerve Strickland
The Anxious Millennial Cowboy faced Jon Moxley in the main event of All In and dethroned him as AEW World Champion. Swerve put their past differences aside and handed Hangman Page a steel chain.
During All In's media scrum, Hangman Page appreciated Swerve Strickland and talked about the decisions he made that ultimately led to Page's win.
"I mean, he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," he said.
It will be interesting to see who the next challenger for the AEW World Championship will be.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE