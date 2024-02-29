Swerve Strickland doubles down on WWE reference by sharing a seemingly embarrassing photo of Samoa Joe after Dynamite

Samoa Joe has enjoyed a dominant run as the AEW World Champion. Joe will defend his title against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Strickland is striking where he can, and that includes cutting scathing promos targeting Joe.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Strickland referenced Samoa Joe's stint in WWE as a commentator. At Wrestlemania 37, the current AEW World Champion was pictured wearing a poncho and commenting when the programming suffered delays because of rainfall. Joe was relegated to the commentary team because he was out of action owing to an injury in 2019/20.

Strickland didn't stop there, as he doubled down by posting an image about it.

Check out Swerve Strickland's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The comment was caustic, and the post is more so. It remains to be seen if the Samoan Submission Machine remembers this barb during his match.

Fans think Swerve Strickland should not win the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at Revolution

AEW Revolution 2024 is a jam-packed card. While the PPV will see plenty of titles, including the AEW World Championship, put on the line, the most-awaited match seems to be Sting's final match.

But fans of Samoa Joe think Tony Khan shouldn't put the belt on Strickland so soon, especially after Joe and MJF were involved in a feud that could have some new twist at any time.

Also, fans consider the former WWE Superstar as one of the most underrated wrestlers at present, so they want to see him strut around with the championship belt around his waist for an extended period. It would be interesting to see if the AEW World Champion manages to retain his belt at the upcoming PPV.

Will the Samoan Submission Machine retain his AEW World Title at Revolution 2024? Share your views in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE