Swerve Strickland finally reveals when he will do the Prince Nana dance

AEW star Swerve Strickland is the leader of the Mogul Embassy faction. One of the highlights of the stable is the famous dance of member Prince Nana. The former NXT star revealed when he will do Prince's dance.

The dance movie has become popular all over social media, with many fans trying to recreate it. Prince Nana often does it when he accompanies Swerve during his entrance.

Speaking to DAZN Wrestling, Swerve Strickland explained why he has not done the dance yet on AEW television and also revealed he will perform it in his upcoming music video for his theme.

"There’s a scientific reason why I haven’t done the (Prince Nana) dance. I will say we just shot the music video for ‘Big Pressure’, and so when that debuts, that’s when you shall see the dance. There’s a scientific reason why. Everything is being pushed in the right motion, in right time where it needs to be. To be determined, to be determined (when the music video is coming out). Just keep your eyes peeled. It is dropping soon." H/T:[PostWrestling]

Swerve Strickland gives his honest thoughts on The Elite

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke about The Elite's impact on professional wrestling.

In an interview with Under The Ring, Swerve praised The Elite for changing the professional wrestling business outside of the WWE:

"Them as talents, they're second to none in my opinion....because I was on the independent scene when they were really just on fire. When they made it a hot topic. They were just everywhere. It was like a movement. You had to be there type of thing. They're not as accessible to the independence and like outside of AEW."

Strickland further added:

"So that's why I say you just had to have been there that time. Especially to be on the shows as a worker alongside them, seeing them in the locker room seeing the type of influence they had on so many of the young talents. The style, the Dragon Gate style of wrestling that they took and captivated and made it their own and Americanized it." [H/T: SESCOOPS]

Do you agree with Swerve Strickland? Let us know in the comments below.