Swerve Strickland provides a major personal update amid rumors of AEW return

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is currently sidelined due to injury-related issues. The 35-year-old joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and is one of Tony Khan's most trusted names. From 2019 to 2021, he was under WWE's banner. Fans feel the absence of Swerve Strickland every week. They want the former NXT North American Champion to return as soon as possible and challenge for a major title again. Unfortunately, there isn't a specific timeline for his comeback. Nevertheless, The New Flavor recently provided an update on his condition and recovery. A few hours back, Strickland shared a picture of his bodyweight on X. He was standing on a weighing scale, and the scale showed a staggering 230.6 lbs. It appears that the former Isaiah &quot;Swerve&quot; Scott Killshot is working out regularly and will return with increased muscle mass and strength. Fans are probably yet to witness his most terrifying form. Sean Ross Sapp says that AEW's Swerve Strickland isn't going to return anytime soon In a recent Fightful Select Q&amp;A session, Sean Ross Sapp said that Swerve Strickland is nowhere close to making an in-ring comeback. He did not dive into his private health issues out of respect. &quot;[He's] nowhere near returning the last time I checked. I don't want to get into his private health stuff, but he knew he was going to face issues dealing with this concussion, and he has.&quot; said Sapp. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]The New Flavor's last match took place at Forbidden Door 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE star in All Elite Wrestling. He is a modern-day great, and he will probably hold several titles in the company before calling it a day.