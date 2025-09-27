Swerve Strickland reacts to the claim that he watches WWE SmackDown

AEW star Swerve Strickland joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022. Tony Khan has turned him into a huge star as he has held the AEW World Championship once and the AEW World Tag Team Championship once with Keith Lee. On the recent episode of SmackDown, NXT regular Je’Von Evans answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge. However, the 21-year-old failed to become champion. Nevertheless, his performance was impressive. Evans' good friend Strickland took to X to praise the young star. &quot;Proud @WWEJeVonEvans&quot; said The New Flavor. Many fans were shocked to learn that the 34-year-old was watching a show by All Elite Wrestling's rival company. Some were even celebrating this occurrence. But The New Flavor soon gave a clarification. The former WWE star wrote that he watches his friends wrestle. &quot;I watch my friends&quot; he said. It is quite obvious that there is no animosity between the stars of either company. The rivalry between AEW and WWE only exists between management and fans.Swerve Strickland on the moment he realized WWE was wasting him Swerve Strickland was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2021. His NXT run was decent. However, his time on the main roster was underwhelming. He was booked poorly, and he also realized that he was getting wasted. In a recent interview on DJ Vlad’s YouTube channel, the AEW star revealed the exact moment he realized that the Stamford-based company was “bulls***ting around” with him. &quot;The one day I knew I was getting bullshitted around the PC was when I was there for like three or four months and I got called to do 205 Live against Drew Gulak, who had the Cruiserweight championship...Got great praise in the back coming afterward. Charlotte [Flair], Bayley, Kofi [Kingston], Samoa Joe — everybody’s giving me crazy praise......I come back to the PC and they’re trying to teach you arm drags again. I’m like, get the fuck out of here with that.&quot; he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]Swerve Strickland is currently sidelined due to injury-related issues. He is expected to make a comeback this year itself.