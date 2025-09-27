  • home icon
  Michael Cole says 21-year-old WWE star will be a World Champion after suprise SmackDown appearance

Michael Cole says 21-year-old WWE star will be a World Champion after suprise SmackDown appearance

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:42 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Michael Cole had a lot of praise for one particular superstar, and deservedly so. On SmackDown, the popular 21-year-old star answered Sami Zayn's open challenge, and Cole declared that he was a future World Champion.

This week on SmackDown, Rey Fenix and Sami Zayn were having a conversation backstage, reminiscing over their recent US Title open challenge match. Fenix was another opponent of Sami's, and he too, put on a clinic but ultimately fell short. He asked Sami who his opponent was going to be, while an absent figure loomed in the background teasing a return.

However, it wasn't that figure in the back who answered the challenge - it was 21-year-old NXT sensation, Je'Von Evans. During the match, Michael Cole proudly declalred that he sees Evans as a future World Champion.

One thing is for sure - Evans has a lot more time to fulfill that goal than Sami Zayn does. It has been the biggest bucket list goal for Sami Zayn to become a World Champion, and for the most part, it looks like he will be targeting that at some point in the near future.

For now, he has the United States Championship to worry about, while Je'Von Evans continues his incredible run at such a young age. There aren't many superstars who have achieved this much, let alone even make it to WWE by the age of 21.

More often than not, superstars are already quite experienced when they enter WWE, and Evans is a quintessential talent that doesn't come by very often. He recently challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship after encouragement from The Undertaker, but ultimately fell short.

At No Mercy on Saturday Night, he will be facing Josh Briggs. So it has been a very busy few days for the man who could be a future World Champion, as per Michael Cole.

Edited by Rohit Nath
