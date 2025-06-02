Swerve Strickland refuses to work with major AEW star

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland rejected the idea of working with a top star amid an ongoing storyline. Another major star has been trying to convince both stars to team up with each other.

Ad

Swerve Strickland still doesn't want to work with major AEW star Hangman Adam Page. The two have been at each other's throats since their memorable blood feud in 2023. While they have not been feuding directly of late, Swerve and Hangman still carry hatred for each other, which shows from time to time.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve confronted Hangman, accusing him of sabotaging his potential AEW World title win at Dynasty 2025. Will Ospreay showed up and tried to be the peacemaker between the arch-rivals. Ospreay also asked Strickland to team with Hangman to take down the Death Riders, but Swerve said he would never work with Page.

Ad

Trending

Hangman is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025. Recently, The Aerial Assassin reiterated how it's important for Swerve and Hangman to team up to bring the World title belt back from Moxley and Death Riders through a post on X social media.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Swerve Strickland took notice of the statement made by Ospreay on X and refused to join hands with Hangman Page by calling Ospreay "delusional" once again:

Ad

"Absolutely delusional," Swerve wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland had a backstage fight with a top AEW star

Amid the ongoing storyline between the three stars, Swerve and Ospreay got into a fight with each other. During Collision last Saturday, footage aired of The Aerial Assassin confronting The Killshot backstage after Dynamite to once again convince him to join forces with Hangman Adam Page.

However, Swerve refused the offer once again, and things got heated between the two. Both got into a brawl, as the security officials had to separate them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see where the story between Swerve and Ospreay is headed after the big brawl on Collision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More