Swerve Strickland refuses to work with major AEW star

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland rejected the idea of working with a top star amid an ongoing storyline. Another major star has been trying to convince both stars to team up with each other.
Swerve Strickland still doesn't want to work with major AEW star Hangman Adam Page. The two have been at each other's throats since their memorable blood feud in 2023. While they have not been feuding directly of late, Swerve and Hangman still carry hatred for each other, which shows from time to time.
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve confronted Hangman, accusing him of sabotaging his potential AEW World title win at Dynasty 2025. Will Ospreay showed up and tried to be the peacemaker between the arch-rivals. Ospreay also asked Strickland to team with Hangman to take down the Death Riders, but Swerve said he would never work with Page.
Hangman is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025. Recently, The Aerial Assassin reiterated how it's important for Swerve and Hangman to team up to bring the World title belt back from Moxley and Death Riders through a post on X social media.
Swerve Strickland took notice of the statement made by Ospreay on X and refused to join hands with Hangman Page by calling Ospreay "delusional" once again:
"Absolutely delusional," Swerve wrote.
Swerve Strickland had a backstage fight with a top AEW star
Amid the ongoing storyline between the three stars, Swerve and Ospreay got into a fight with each other. During Collision last Saturday, footage aired of The Aerial Assassin confronting The Killshot backstage after Dynamite to once again convince him to join forces with Hangman Adam Page.
However, Swerve refused the offer once again, and things got heated between the two. Both got into a brawl, as the security officials had to separate them.
Fans will have to wait and see where the story between Swerve and Ospreay is headed after the big brawl on Collision.