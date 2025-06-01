2-time AEW champion reveals one major reason why Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland should join hands

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page have a storied past in AEW and don't see eye to eye. However, a former champion in All Elite Wrestling believes an alliance between the two, even if temporary, can be exactly what the company needs right now.
Will Ospreay, who has been trying to pacify things between the two stars, voiced his thoughts on social media earlier today. The former two-time International Champion weighed in on the tension between Hangman and the Realest star, teasing the idea that the bitter rivals may need to reconsider their stance.
Responding to a casual X post asking, “What opinion would you defend till your last breath?” Ospreay said:
“Swerve & Hangman don’t need to be sending each other Christmas cards. They can get along to get the belt back. Then go back to killing each other.”
The post reflects Ospreay’s growing frustration from last week's edition of Dynamite, where he attempted to unite the two stars to a common cause of taking down Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.
Despite Ospreay’s attempts, Strickland refused to cooperate due to his rivalry with Page and his reluctance to involve himself in another war with the Death Riders.
While there is no love lost between Page and Strickland, Ospreay is urging the two stars to see the bigger picture. With Hangman set to challenge Jon Moxley for the title at All In, fans will be eager to see how this angle unfolds.
Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland involved in backstage brawl after AEW Dymamite
Tensions between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland reached a boiling point following this week’s AEW Dynamite, as they were involved in a backstage brawl.
The altercation, which aired on AEW Collision, was a direct consequence of the fallout from Ospreay’s failed attempt to unite Swerve and Hangman Adam Page against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.
After Dynamite went off the air, Ospreay continued trying to make his case and argue with him. However, things quickly escalated and got personal when Swerve accused the Aerial Assassin of being delusional. This seemingly triggered Ospreay, who threw the first punch.
The brawl was so intense that security had to intervene and separate the two.