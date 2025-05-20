Swerve Strickland sends a three-word message after AEW announces his union with former rival

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced an explosive six-man tag team match for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Swerve Strickland’s cryptic reaction to Khan's post has created a lot of buzz on social media.
Recently on X, Khan confirmed that World Champion Jon Moxley will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs, a trio unofficially dubbed The Opps. This happened after Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps was sidelined due to an attack from The Death Riders.
Strickland, who is known to create impact with his words on social media, responded to the announcement, quoting Tony Khan's post with just three words.
“Friend and Foe,” Strickland wrote.
The post has captured the attention of fans who will recall Strickland’s bitter feud with Samoa Joe over the World Title in 2024. The rivalry peaked when Swerve dethroned Joe at Dynasty.
This trios match on Wednesday will set the stage for Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena bout, where Swerve and Co. will attempt to take down Moxley’s Death Riders.
Swerve Strickland recently linked up with AEW star's partner
Former World Champion Swerve Strickland recently went live on Instagram with none other than Samantha Irvin, the wife of his AEW rival, Ricochet. The duo appeared to be collaborating on a music piece.
Strickland, who has built a reputation as one of the company’s top stars, recently faced Ricochet in a high-profile match. The feud helped establish Ricochet as a major player in All Elite Wrestling.
Ricochet and Irvin tied the knot in March 2025 and have taken separate paths post their respective WWE tenures. The One and Only is active in the Tony Khan-led promotion, while Irvin is focusing on her music career.
Following her WWE exit, Irvin publicly denied wanting to join the Jacksonville-based promotion, citing a desire to move beyond announcing roles. However, her recent Instagram moment with Swerve has reignited speculation about a potential AEW future for the former WWE star.