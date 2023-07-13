Swerve Strickland shares a five-word message for former WWE Superstar's son after his AEW debut

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland picked up a massive win on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Following the show, he has sent a short but sweet message to the man he defeated.

On the July 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Strickland was tasked with welcoming 18-year-old Nick Wayne to the roster. Former WWE star Buddy Wayne's son was recently cleared to compete in the company following his 18th birthday and high school graduation.

After a back-and-forth contest, Strickland walked away with the victory. The star recently took to social media to send a message to Nick Wayne.

"He [Nick] didn't stand a chance," tweeted @swerveconfident.

With his victory on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland can now claim to be the better man between himself and Nick Wayne. The 32-year-old has picked up two wins in his three matches against the up-and-coming talent.

Will Swerve Strickland finally have his grudge match with Keith Lee?

One of the longest-running stories in All Elite Wrestling is the downfall of Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland). In July 2022, the duo became AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, they have grown to despise each other since the end of last year.

Many people thought the blow-off bout to their feud would happen at the Revolution pay-per-view in March or the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2023. But at the time of writing, the former tandem is yet to have their highly anticipated one-on-one grudge match.

AEW All In or All Out would be the perfect stage for it. As a black male, I personally would love to see my culture represented at the largest… About time.Fightful Select was told there are plans to finally do a Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee match at some point this year.AEW All In or All Out would be the perfect stage for it. As a black male, I personally would love to see my culture represented at the largest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… About time. Fightful Select was told there are plans to finally do a Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee match at some point this year.AEW All In or All Out would be the perfect stage for it. As a black male, I personally would love to see my culture represented at the largest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6G6F6xWcsH

Fightful Select recently reported that the match between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee is planned to happen at some point. The date and event for their imminent showdown are yet to be decided. However, it looks like fans will finally get to see the last chapter in the saga that was Swerve In Our Glory.

Are you excited to see Strickland vs. Lee? Let us know in the comments section below.

