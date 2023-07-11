Major showdown involving a former WWE Superstar is reportedly in the works

A recent report has shed light on the possiblity of a match that fans have long demanded, which involve two former WWE Superstars now in AEW.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion has often been criticized for the lack of storylines, as the brand prefers to emphasize the in-ring wrestling more. However, certain feuds have certainly stood out in the past few years, one of them being the rise and fall of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

The duo started off hot and immediately got over with the fans, owing to their natural chemistry in the ring. Nicknamed 'Swerve in our Glory,' they went on to win the tag team titles soon afterwards. However, subsequent weeks saw Swerve turning heel, and later on turning against Lee.

While fans have long clamoured for a showdown between the two to settle the feud, the storyline had seemingly been abandoned. However, the two former WWE Superstars came in contact again due to the blind eliminator tag team tournament.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the highly anticipated showdown is already being planned. While the exact timeframe is still a mystery, this certainly provides hope for the two talented stars to meet in the ring again.

Anmol #THANKYOUTRISH @Anmol_299 Keith Lee and Swerve were a tag team for 6 months



8 months ago Swerve turned on Keith but we still have gotten any match between them



Now they are back as a tag team



8 months ago Swerve turned on Keith but we still have gotten any match between them

Now they are back as a tag team

This is one of the worst booked feuds of all time, the match should have happened atleast 6 months ago

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has addressed the possibility of his match against Swerve Strickland before

Given the anticipation of the match right after Swerve Strickland's heel turn, fans had been quite pushy at the time. This had led to Keith Lee providing an update on the booking in a rather stern tone.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar had stated:

"Your handle exposes your level of intelligence, so I shall help you out. That is not within my control. I do not book matches. Eventually... it will occur. The time frame, however, is not up to me. Have a lovely day."

Excellent Lee @RealKeithLee



"Your handle exposes your level of intelligence, so I shall help you out. That is not within my control. I do not book matches. Eventually... it will occur. The time frame, however, is not up to me. Have a lovely day."

As of now, it remains to be seen when the match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will finally take place.

Do you think Swerve Strickland can take down Keith Lee in a singles match? Sound off in the comments section below!

