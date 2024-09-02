Swerve Strickland threatens to expose WWE: “Wanna see texts???”

Swerve Strickland has boldly claimed that he has evidence to back up recent reports of some issues regarding his re-signing with AEW. This was following reports that WWE was interested in him.

A few days ago, at the Zero Hour pre-show of All In, Swerve signed his new deal with the promotion on TV, and Tony Khan was also there to make this official. It was reported that this would last till 2028. There were reports that came up regarding WWE's interest in him and Prince Nana, which was the case until they found out about him re-signing long-term with AEW.

In a now-deleted post on X/Twitter, Raj Giri, the founder and former President of WrestlingInc brought up how he felt that there was more to the story on the reports about WWE being interested in Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Champion replied to this claim, even volunteering to show proof of these conversations.

Trending

"Wanna see texts???" Swerve asked.

Expand Tweet

WWE reportedly mentioned Swerve Strickland's new deal is bad for the business

A few days after he had signed his new deal with AEW, reports came in regarding WWE's internal reaction to the contract. Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE.

It was reported that those within the Stamford-based promotion believed that the Tony Khan-led promotion giving Swerve such a high-value deal was bad for the business as this was opposite what they deemed to be the market value for him to be, and could set a precedent for others as well.

Expand Tweet

The reports indicated that the promotion could be averse to the fact that more stars might demand bigger deals following this, as Swerve was reportedly earning as much as several other major stars, including the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné.

With him having the run of his career this year, the sky is the limit for Swerve Strickland and it does not seem like he is slowing down despite losing his title to Bryan Danielson at All In. As of now, his attention is on Hangman Adam Page and their match at All Out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback