Tony Khan has reportedly secured former AEW World Champion's services through 2028

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly secured a former AEW World Champion's services to a new deal that will run through 2028. This will be considered a huge win for Tony Khan and co.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland. Swerve Strickland is one of the company’s marquee stars and was the World Champion till last week. He lost the title to Bryan Danielson at All In in what was an energy-packed match.

Strickland reportedly signed a three-year deal with AEW in 2022 taking him to 2025. Fightful has now reported that Tony Khan started negotiations with Strickland when he was champion and prioritized keeping him in the company for many years.

It is now reported that Strickland signed a new deal that will keep him with the company till at least 2028. The report also stated that this deal is considered to be one of the biggest deals in the company.

Swerve Strickland wanted to retire Sting in AEW

Sting had a great ending in AEW as he retired on his own terms as he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks at Revolution.

Now, former World Champion Swerve Strickland has said that he would have loved to retire the WCW icon. Speaking to Barstool Rasslin’ he said:

"I wanted to end Sting's but he walked out on his own terms. That's something every wrestler truly wants and by the end of their career, they walk out on their own terms and are not forced out by injury. God forbid somebody's like their health or anything like that or being in a stipulation where the career's on the line and Sting was literally able to walk out as champion which is one of the most honorable things you could do."

Sting made his triumphant return at All In to save Darby Allin from the hands of the Elite in what was a great moment.

