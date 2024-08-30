WWE unhappy with AEW offering new contract to top star; terms it "bad for the business" - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE is not happy with the brand-new major contract signed by a top AEW star. The name in question is none other than Swerve Strickland.

The 33-year-old had a great run as AEW World Champion which came to an end at All In PPV event at the hands of Bryan Danielson. It was recently reported that Swerve Strickland had signed a major contract with All Elite Wrestling which puts him in the same league as the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that WWE is not fond of Swerve Strickland's huge new contract with All Elite Wrestling. It apparently damages the company's expectations of the wrestling market:

"WWE feel that Swerve Strickland's new high-paying AEW contract is bad for the business as it is "so far over what WWE would perceive the market value" to be." - WON

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland enjoys working in AEW

Swerve Strickland wasted no time in becoming a major player in All Elite Wrestling ever since he arrived in the promotion. He had his breakout year in 2023 which eventually led to him becoming the AEW World Champion earlier this year.

In a recent interview on Barstool Rasslin', the former World Champion reflected on working in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Swerve Strickland revealed that he enjoys his status in the company and loves that he's a big part in growing the promotion:

“Me winning the AEW World Championship was like phase 2, that was the beginning of phase 2 of my career. Right now, I’m in the midst of a re-negotiation stage because I’m really enjoying my status here in AEW. I’m enjoying everything about the locker room, the roster, the talent, the promotion. I love the fact that I’m a really big part of building the company to different avenues,” he said.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page have reignited their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what matches both compete in against each other in the coming months.

