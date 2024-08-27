Swerve Strickland reacts to signing "one of the biggest deals" in AEW history

Tony Khan recently made "one of the biggest deals" in AEW history. This deal involves one of the company's top-tier talent, Swerve Strickland.

Strickland became All Elite in 2022 after reportedly signing a three-year deal with the promotion. His deal was set to expire in 2025, which is still months away. But the AEW's head honcho has already secured his services for the next few years.

A new report from Fightful Select revealed to the wrestling fans that The Realest Star has signed a new contract with AEW. It is a multi-year deal and will last till 2028. According to the report, this deal is one of the biggest in the company's history.

Taking to X/Twitter, Swerve Strickland reacted to the news of signing a new contract with AEW with an emoji. Check out his post below.

Swerve Strickland's reaction to Bryan Danielson beating him at All In

This year's AEW All In PPV took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was an immense success for the company. The company's biggest event featured many incredible matches involving major stars from its roster.

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland was the headline of the event. The bout between the two top wrestlers of the company was very intense as the former's career and the latter's world title were on the line.

After a grueling match involving many rough spots and risky maneuvers, The American Dragon ultimately came out on top and defeated Swerve to become the new AEW World Champion.

Following his event, the former AEW World Champion logged on to his official X/Twitter account to react to losing his title to the former WWE star. He shared a photo of himself and his All In opponent staring at each other.

"#legendsofwembley," he captioned the image.

Bryan Danielson is set to retire soon as a full-time wrestler. It will be interesting to see how this will affect his run as the new champion in the Jacksonville-based company.

