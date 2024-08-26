Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland at All In 2024 will certainly be remembered for years. Their showdown was filled with breathtaking spots and sequences, making it a Match of the Year contender. Furthermore, since the storytelling done by both men was so immaculate, fans had little to no clue what to expect during their Wembley Stadium bout.

Danielson has won the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career. Interestingly, had he lost, he would have never wrestled again. After losing his title, Strickland took to X/Twitter and responded to the occurrences of his All In match with The American Dragon.

Swerve Strickland shared a photo of him and his opponent, looking at each other sternly during the bout.

In its caption, he wrote:

"#legendsofwembley."

Check out the tweet here.

Even though there is no confirmation, fans are speculating that the two wrestlers are not done with each other yet. They also believe that a rematch is imminent.

Bryan Danielson on his future following his AEW World Championship triumph

In the post All In media scrum, a reporter asked Bryan Danielson about his plans going forward since major programs such as All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and more are scheduled to take place later this year.

The American Dragon revealed that the future hadn't crossed his mind. However, he was confident that he would make an announcement about it in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about my future at all past tonight," Danielson said with a laugh. "So I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois [for Dynamite] on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure it out, and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then," Bryan Danielson said.

By winning the All In 12-man Casino Gauntlet match, Christian Cage became eligible for an AEW World Championship match in the future. It remains to be seen if the two former WWE title holders come face to face.

