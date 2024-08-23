Top star says he's "re-negotiating" his deal with AEW; expected to stay with the promotion for years to come 

A top AEW star has said that he was "re-negotiating" his contract with the company. He indicated that he was going to stay with the promotion for a long time.

Swerve Strickland's rise in All Elite Wrestling has been astronomical. Right from the day he signed with the promotion, he was pushed to the moon as one of the company's top prospects. He quickly captured the World Tag Team Championship with Keith Lee.

After losing the tag team title, he pursued greater goals and soon captured the AEW World Championship making him the top guy in the company. Strickland has defended the title against some of the biggest names in the company and came out on top each time. Given his meteoric rise, it should come as no surprise that the world champion was enjoying his time in the company.

During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Swerve Strickland mentioned that he was re-negotiating his contract with All Elite Wrestling. He pointed out how much he loved working for the company and was all praise for his co-workers also.

“Me winning the AEW World Championship was like phase 2, that was the beginning of phase 2 of my career. Right now, I’m in the midst of a re-negotiation stage because I’m really enjoying my status here in AEW. I’m enjoying everything about the locker room, the roster, the talent, the promotion. I love the fact that I’m a really big part of building the company to different avenues,” he said.

Nick Wayne predicts that Bryan Danielson will beat Swerve Strickland at AEW All In 2024

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs Career Match. This is one of the most anticipated matches on the card and has naturally created a lot of buzz among fans.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Nick Wayne predicted that Bryan Danielson would defeat Strickland at All In 2024. He admitted he wasn't the biggest fan of the champion, and acknowledged that The American Dragon had had a tremendous career and was undoubtedly the best in the world, backing the veteran to win the title at the PPV.

"I've had my history with Swerve. I definitely don't want Swerve, but Danielson, on a real level, I truly believe that he's had the most historic professional wrestling career of all time. Everywhere he's gone he's succeeded in every promotion, his entire career, everywhere he's gone he's always gone to the top of the company, and it takes skill and it's because he truly is the best in the world. I think I gotta pick Danielson for this one, honestly," said Wayne. [5:27 – 6:03]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen who will walk out of All In as the AEW World Champion this weekend. If Danielson fails to pick up the win, it could very well be his final in-ring appearance as a wrestler.

