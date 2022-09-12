Wrestling Veteran addresses rumors of The Young Bucks wanting to jump ship to WWE

WWE has seemingly been thriving under Triple H, which might be attracting AEW talent. Now it seems even The Young Bucks have reportedly shown interest in the promotion.

Cody Rhodes is currently the biggest name to leave AEW, and ever since, fans have wondered who else would leave for WWE. With the recent turmoil within the promotion, more and more rumors are springing forth about stars being unhappy or thinking of leaving.

On the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager addressed the recent rumors of the Young Bucks sending "feelers" out into their rival promotion:

"When you’re just a f**king talent, when you’re an employee: yeah, you wanna see what contract you can get, you want to entertain all offers. When you’ve made the commitment that you’re an executive vice president of a company and they’ve already had one leave when Cody got run off," Cornette said. (01:05 onward).

The Movement - Home of FaM @TheMovementXx Kenny Omega and/or The Young Bucks going to the WWE would be the biggest deal since AJ Styles signed to the company.



It would rock the wrestling world to it's core. Kenny Omega and/or The Young Bucks going to the WWE would be the biggest deal since AJ Styles signed to the company. It would rock the wrestling world to it's core. https://t.co/66COHrqPP0

Cornette continued, recalling an old rumor of Vince McMahon being interested in The Elite before AEW's formation:

"If they were willing to make an offer to the Young Bucks while Vince McMahon was in charge, that meant that they were worried about a billionaire getting in the business. Because there’s no way, ever, ever, in life, that Vince McMahon would sign Matt and Nick Jackson seriously. Maybe like James Ellsworth or whatever, but not seriously." (01:58 onward).

While the rumor has not been confirmed, it was partially killed after Dave Meltzer clarified The Young Bucks' contract situation with AEW.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Cornette doesn't think WWE under Triple H will be interested in The Young Bucks

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, fans have been buzzing about the possibilities within the industry. With the latest fiasco in AEW and a seemingly better work environment in WWE, could more superstars make the move?

During the same episode, Cornette poked fun at the rumor, claiming that The Game doesn't need The Young Bucks at this stage:

They [WWE] have seen what it [AEW] looks like, that’s why all of a sudden they stopped the high contract offers to the WWE talent to keep them, but started f**ing firing people. If these two little f**king dips**ts are trying to get a deal, I don’t think Triple H would look at them with as much disdain as Vince, but he still don’t need them." [sic] (2:28 onward).

While it is rumored that Matt and Nick put feelers out for the Stamford promotion, at this stage, The Young Bucks remain with AEW.

Could the renowned tag team survive within the sports entertainment atmosphere Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

