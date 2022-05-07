"Your girl better keep her eyes open" - Tay Conti accuses current male AEW champion of sending her a DM

In reaction to Scorpio Sky's promo from this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Tay Conti has accused the reigning TNT Champion of sending her a direct message.

For weeks, Conti and her partner Sammy Guevara have been feuding with Sky, Ethan Page, Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant. The trio have taken some brutal digs at the AEW couple.

Conti and Guevara are currently enjoying their vacation in Brazil. But the pair tuned in for this week's Rampage, as both took to Twitter to react to Sky's promo. The former WWE Superstar claimed that the TNT Champion's partner needs to keep her eyes open for specific reasons.

"The typical “let me call her a b***h bc she didn’t wanna f**k me Hahahahahahahahaha Your girl better keep her eyes open, I’m not the only one that got DM from you.. ops," Conti wrote.

Check out Conti's tweet at this link.

Tay Conti recently claimed that Scorpio Sky posts more about her compared to his girlfriend

As noted above, the feud between Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti against Scorpio Sky and co. has been going on for weeks. The two parties have taken shots at one another not only on national television but also on social media.

At TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, Conti was the victim of a superkick from fellow AEW star Penta Oscuro. In reaction to this, Sky took another shot at the Brazilian star by tweeting that Penta deserves a Go Fund Me page for his actions.

The TNT Champion then received a reply from Conti, who claimed that the former posts more about her and than about his girlfriend.

"Sky your girl will be jealous, you post more about me than about her," Conti wrote.

Check out Conti's tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ twitter.com/scorpiosky/sta… Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky twitter.com/EIiteAEW/statu… I’m gonna start Penta a Go Fund Me. Nothing is wrong, he just deserves it. I’m gonna start Penta a Go Fund Me. Nothing is wrong, he just deserves it. 💵 💵💵 twitter.com/EIiteAEW/statu… Sky your girl will be jealous, you post more about me than about her Sky your girl will be jealous, you post more about me than about her 😂😂😂 twitter.com/scorpiosky/sta…

It seems like the feud between the American Top Team, and Guevara and Conti is far from over as both sides take potshots at one another. It remains to be seen how the war of words will go down once Conti and Sammy are back from their holidays.

Check out the results from AEW Rampage here.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Debottam Saha