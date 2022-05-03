Tay Conti reacts to a heartfelt moment between Sammy Guevara and her father

Tay Conti went on social media to give thoughts on the bond between boyfriend Sammy Guevara and her father.

Conti and Guevara have been in a relationship since January 2022. During the same month, The Spanish God met her parents on their Brazil trip and immediately became close to her father. It was due to their similar personalities, especially in how they dress.

On Twitter, Guevara posted a video of him getting pampered by Conti's father. The latter responded by saying that they were close all the time.

"My dad and Sammy all the time..."

Check out the video tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ My dad and Sammy all the time … My dad and Sammy all the time … https://t.co/bXqDd6MIUW

Conti and Guevara recently participated in a four-way mixed tag team match at AAA TripleMania XXX on April 30. They won the Mixed Tag Team titles by pinning the champions Los Vipers (Arez and Chik Tormenta), with Sexy Star II and Komander and Latigo and Maravilla also in the mix.

Tay Conti was recently elated on her title win with Sammy Guevara

Following the match, Tay Conti quickly took to Twitter to show her happiness about her victory with Sammy Guevara.

In her tweet, The Brazilian star posted a photo of herself holding the other half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team title. Conti then said she was honored to win it with The Spanish God in Mexico.

"AND NEW !!!! My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now. I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life @sammyguevara in Mexico."

Check out her tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_



My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now. I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life AND NEW !!!!My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now. I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life @sammyguevara in Mexico. AND NEW !!!! 😭😭😭My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now. I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life @sammyguevara in Mexico. https://t.co/sz5zxoLAOY

Before their title win, Guevara lost the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a ladder match last week on Dynamite. A few weeks ago, on the same program, Sky granted a mixed tag team bout involving the couple, Paige VanZant, and a partner of her choosing.

It will likely be a matter of time before the much-anticipated match occurs on either Dynamite or Rampage.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy