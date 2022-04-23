"America's favorite couple" - Tay Conti seemingly mocks fans for booing her and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Tay Conti took to social media to seemingly deliver a shot at fans who mocked her and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara last week on AEW Dynamite while proclaiming her love for The Spanish God.

The couple had a segment last week on Dynamite in the aftermath of Guevara's title win at Battle of the Belts 2. Despite massive boos from the crowd, the TNT Champion and Conti kissed each other.

The Spanish God thanked his supporters by saying that he will give his best each and every time, forever. He turned to his detractors, saying that they could be mad because Conti was hotter than their girlfriends.

On Twitter, Conti reacted by saying that she loved The Spanish God with all parts of her body. She then seemingly mocked the fans by saying that they were their favorite couple.

"I love you with all of my b**t. I would say heart but my b**t is much bigger. America’s favorite couple!!!!," Conti wrote.

Sammy Guevara gave Scorpio Sky a rematch and got the mixed tag team match on AEW Dynamite

During the segment, the American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert) interrupted the couple. Lambert then asked Guevara to give Sky his rematch for the AEW TNT Championship.

The Spanish God responded to Lambert by saying that Sky will get the rematch if Guevara and Conti get the mixed tag team match against Paige VanZant and anyone from American Top Team. The ATT quickly agreed to his proposal as the segment ended.

The upcoming TNT title rematch between Guevara and Sky, next week on AEW Dynamite will be a ladder match. However, it remains to be seen when the mixed tag team and VanZant's in-ring debut will happen.

