Tay Conti officially signs with AEW

"Tay Conti is All Elite!" After impressing during her stint alongside Anna Jay in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, former NXT Superstar Tay Conti has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Conti has appeared on AEW Dynamite over the past few weeks, after being offered a contract to join Dark Order, and AEW confirmed the official signing of the Brazilian starlet on Twitter today.

Just a few months ago, we had the pleasure of catching up with Tay Conti shortly after her WWE release. The 25-year-old spoke of her passion for wrestling and said she would most definitely be continuing her in-ring career, and now we know where!

You can watch our full interview with Tay Conti below, or read the entire transcript here.

Conti debuted for AEW back at the beginning of August in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament alongside Anna Jay, when the pair drew the same colour token in The Deadly Draw and took on Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti would emerge victorious and progress to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Ivelisse and Diamante.

So, will we see more of Tay Conti as part of the Dark Order? Or will the Brazilian star break out on her own in AEW? One thing is for sure, the "Hottest Free Agent" just became the hottest new signing for All Elite Wrestling.

All eyes on Dynamite to see how this one plays out!