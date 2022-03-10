"Gonna get her a** kicked" – Former WWE Superstar takes a shot at former UFC fighter  Paige VanZant after she signs with AEW

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW sensation Tay Conti sent a message to Paige VanZant after she signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Shortly after this week's AEW Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm AEW signed VanZant. The former UFC fighter will be a part of Dan Lambert's crew in AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Conti claimed VanZant would get "a** kicked" in AEW. The former AEW Women's Championship contender also took a shot at PVZ's fighting career by indirectly bringing up her losses into the conversation:

In the main event of this week's episode of Dynamite, Sammy Guevara lost the TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky. The Spanish God's second reign as the TNT Champion ended after successfully defending his title against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin in the past.

Considering how things turned out in the closing stages of this week's Dynamite, it's safe to say that a feud between Tay Conti and VanZant is in the works. The two women could cross paths inside the squared circle in the coming few weeks.

Paige VanZant's recent run in the combat sports world saw her compete in BKFC

Paige VanZant made her debut for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in early 2021. In her first fight, VanZant lost to Britain Hart via unanimous decision. VanZant signed for BKFC after leaving UFC following the UFC 251 pay-per-view.

In her next BKFC appearance, VanZant lost to former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich. The two had previously squared off inside the UFC octagon, and the rematch favored Ostovich.

As things stand, it looks like VanZant is the latest fighter from the combat sports world to transition into the professional wrestling business. However, there are still chances of VanZant competing in the combat sports world despite being contracted to AEW.

