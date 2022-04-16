Tay Conti expresses desire to wrestle outside of AEW

AEW star Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to reveal her interest in wrestling in Japan.

Tay Conti has been embroiled in a feud involving her partner Sammy Guevera over the last couple of weeks. Following The Spanish God's defeat at the hands of Scorpio Sky and the loss of the former's TNT title, the duo has been disrupting the new champion's life.

The incessant trouble that Sammy & Conti created for Scorpio Sky has ultimately led to another opportunity for The Spanish God to retake Sky's title. This week, the two will face off at the Battle of the Belts for the AEW TNT Championship.

Conti herself hasn't been doing much lately in her singles run. She revealed her desire to wrestle with NJPW in a tweet this week:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ LFG I want wrestle in JapanLFG I want wrestle in Japan 🇯🇵 LFG

Tay Conti spoke about her desire to wrestle outside AEW before as well

It's not the first time Tay Conti expressed her inclination toward NJPW. Before joining AEW, Conti expressed her wish to wrestle in Japan in 2020 after her WWE release. In an interview, Conti spoke about how her sudden departure from WWE left her surprised and upset and her aspirations in the pro-wrestling business.

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_



I’m a free agent

So excited for the future.



All inquiries to taynaraconti95@gmail.com



youtu.be/663XLXzBIbw Hi guys, here it’s my video talking about my release from WWE and my future steps.I’m a free agentSo excited for the future.All inquiries to taynaraconti95@gmail.com Hi guys, here it’s my video talking about my release from WWE and my future steps. I’m a free agent 🔓🔑💸So excited for the future.All inquiries to taynaraconti95@gmail.comyoutu.be/663XLXzBIbw

Given Tay Conti's dream to wrestle outside AEW, NJPW may have a new wrestler on their roster in the future. There's little chance that after her contract is over, Conti may leave AEW to continue her wrestling career in Japan. For now, she has an important role to play in the feud between Scorpio Sky and her real-life partner, Sammy Guevara.

