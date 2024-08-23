Taya Valkyrie reacts to the idea she joined AEW to become a “jobber”

Taya Valkyrie has hit out at trolls after she was targeted by being called a jobber since joining AEW. This would have felt good for her.

The AEW star faces hate on social media, and she has a few times told fans how she deals with it. This was displayed again when she was accused of joining AEW to become a "jobber."

She did not take kindly to that comment, gave the disrespectful fan a piece of her mind, and went on to reveal all the things she had achieved so far.

“Ah yes, the 'jobber' insult. Darling, please be a little more creative next time…I work and wrestle every week for the best wrestling company on television, I am married to the hottest man on tv, living in LA, have fabulous friends, about to buy my dream home and I promise you my dogs have deeper pockets than you. It’s pretty awesome to be me. Put those Cheetos down and be better, your insecurities are showing xoxo Taya,” she said.

Taya Valkyrie names Trish Stratus as her inspiration

Trish Stratus is one of the most famous female wrestlers in history and has inspired a lot of people. One of them is Taya Valkyrie.

The AEW star was asked about Stratus in a recent interview with Monopoly Events. In that interview, Taya spoke about Trish's impact on her. Taya Valkyrie also mentioned Lita’s name.

"Well, I mean especially Trish Stratus, because Trish obviously is Canadian. I always looked up to her for ever and ever and ever. I absolutely adore her, I love everything that she's done, and I obviously always strive to, you know, follow in her footsteps, as well as Lita, who also went to Mexico just like me. I remember reading her book and being like, 'Oh, yeah,'" she said.

It is great to see a fellow wrestler speak so highly of the stars that came before her to inspire a new generation of stars.

