Taz accidentally uses WWE’s intellectual property during AEW Dynamite main event 

Earlier on Dynamite, Taz accidentally slipped up on commentary and mentioned a name associated with WWE during tonight's main event. He ended up using Adam Copeland's former in-ring name.

The Rated-R Superstar took on Christian Cage in an "I Quit" match for the TNT Championship. This was the third outing between the former best friends after The Patriarchy cost Copeland a chance at the title during the first two encounters.

At a point in their match, Taz ended up calling him Edge instead of Adam Copeland. He did correct himself before eventually accepting his slip-up. Some fans thought that this was bound to happen, as the ECW legend had gotten the chance to work with both Adam and Christian during earlier points of their careers.

He also addressed his history with them, mentioning how he had had a chance to cover their matches several times in the past.

Nonetheless, tonight was a full-circle moment for both these men as at this point in their careers, fans are fortunate to witness a match between two icons in their hometown, something no one would have predicted a year ago.

This feud that has been going on for months will possibly come to an end tonight, though not many fans seem to want it, as the two look to finally settle their grudges inside the ring in an "I Quit" match.

