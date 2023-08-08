Taz addresses Sami Zayn suffering the same injury as John Cena did in 2013

WWE star Sami Zayn was ruled out of the main event on Monday Night RAW after he was jumped backstage by JD McDonagh. While Zayn was lying on the floor, fans noticed an unusual swelling on his elbow and feared the worst.

However, AEW commentator Taz allayed those fears and said Sami suffered a common injury among wrestlers. Notably, it is the same injury that even John Cena suffered in 2013.

Taz took to Twitter to reply to a post and said:

“It’s a bursa sac. It’s very common for wrestlers to get them on elbow.”

Taz was proven right as Sami came out to help the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura by taking out Damian Priest towards the end of the match, which helped Cody hit Balor with the Cross-Rhodes to get the win.

Sami Zayn’s partner Kevin Owens suffered a legitimate injury

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been on a roll ever since winning the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 39. They have had some great matches, but sadly, it looks likely that their run might end as Kevin Owens is nursing a legitimate injury.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Owens has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for a while and that WWE has been waiting to give him some time off to nurse the injury.

The two men are currently involved in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day, and WWE needs to find a way to get them both in the same ring soon to defend their titles, especially if they have thoughts of giving Owens some time off.

With much tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, it will be interesting to see which tag team will likely take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens if asked to drop the titles.

Sportskeeda wishes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens a swift recovery.