Taz, Brian Cage, Danhausen, and others react emotionally after top AEW name quits company suddenly

AEW has been shocked by the sudden departure of a major star, a figure who has played a pivotal role in the promotion's growth and success since its inception. The star in question is none other than QT Marshall.

Marshall, who was Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, has left an indelible mark on the Jacksonville-based promotion, nurturing talent and shaping the creative direction of the product.

Following QT Marshall's announcement of his resignation, fellow AEW stars such as Taz, Brian Cage, Danhausen, Ricky Starks, and Serpentico sent emotional reactions on social media.

The stars expressed their thoughts on Twitter and shared heartfelt messages, thanking the 38-year-old for his contributions and wishing him well for his future.

QT Marshall has played various roles in All Elite Wrestling, including being an in-ring competitor and taking on behind-the-scenes responsibilities.

He is a founding member of The Nightmare Factory, alongside WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes—a wrestling school and training facility in Georgia. Marshall has also trained numerous wrestlers who have gone on to compete in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Matt Cardona sends a message to QT Marshall after his departure from AEW

After his release from WWE due to budget cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Cardona entered the independent wrestling scene. Cardona showcased his talent in various promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and MLW.

He also had a short stint in AEW in 2020, where he made an appearance on Dynamite by saving Cody Rhodes.

Following QT Marshall's unexpected departure from Jacksonville-based promotion, Cardona also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"Ugh. Another guy trying to leach off my buzz on the indies. Good luck pal," he tweeted.

However, the reason for Marshall's departure is still unknown. It is possible that he is leaving for another promotion. Whatever the reason, Marshall's departure is a major loss for All Elite Wrestling.

