Taz calls out AEW personality for being "unprofessional"

AEW veteran Taz recently confronted a fellow AEW name for his unprofessional behavior on Twitter.

The name in question is RJ City, who works as a backstage interviewer in All Elite Wrestling. The 35-year-old star also hosts a comedy talk show every week on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel called "Hey! (EW)"

Taz has previously called out RJ City and tried to give him some advice, and it looks like RJ has once again landed on the bad side of The Human Suplex Machine.

The ECW legend took to Twitter and called out RJ City and tweeted:

"Stop cursing on here. It’s unprofessional. You’re supposed to be a broadcast journalist." tweeted Taz.

Taz gives a furious response to a fan who is unhappy with Hook's AEW booking

Wrestling veteran Taz recently confronted a fan who questioned his son Hook's booking in All Elite Wrestling.

Taz is one of the most respected veterans in the professional wrestling business. The ECW legend currently does color commentary on Dynamite.

Hook is the current FTW Champion in his second reign, and the young superstar is often called one of the brightest stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A fan on Twitter recently commented on Taz's tweet, expressing he was unhappy with Hook's booking in All Elite Wrestling. The ECW legend gave a furious response and urged the user to unfollow him after his disrespectful comments.

"Holy f***. I swear…I tried. I tried to push out something positive about something in wrestling (nothing to do with my son) that I saw on this app that trigger me to post my statement…But you had to assume. You are dead wrong….your comment was inaccurate, rude & disrespectful. please unfollow me," wrote Taz.

