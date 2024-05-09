Taz gives a huge health update after pulling out of this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW veteran Taz recently provided an update on his health after missing this week's Dynamite.

Before last night's AEW Dynamite, Taz announced that he would not be at the show as he needed to heal up after having treatments on his knees. Taz has become one of the most prominent figures on the All Elite Wrestling commentary team alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. He signed with the promotion in 2019 and has called some great matchups of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On X, a fan stated that Taz is set to have knee replacement surgery. The ECW Legend corrected the fan and confirmed that he needed joint replacement surgery on his knees and shoulders:

"No no…incorrect. I NEED joint replacement on both knees & shoulders. I have not had any of that done yet. I had regenerative procedure done…not replacement."

Dutch Mantell praises AEW star Taz's in-ring work

Taz is one of the most brutal in-ring performers of the 90s. The veteran made a name for himself in ECW and worked for several other promotions like WWF/E, TNA, and now All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager spoke about Taz's physique and claimed that his in-ring work helped him succeed in professional wrestling:

"He [Taz] is not a tall guy. He's about 5'6", maybe. Maybe a little higher, taller. He was always a big kid and he probably did train like a maniac to get big. The old saying is, that you can get bigger. You know what you can't do? Get taller. You can't do that. So, if you are 5'6", it almost eliminates you from the beginning. Because when you have an 11th-grade high [school] student and he's taller than you, well, it doesn't look good. But he was good in the ring, he had that gimmick, [and] he played it well." [1:40 - 2:30]

Taz stepped away from in-ring competition in 2002. However, his son HOOK has a very similar move set to his father. HOOK is currently signed to AEW and is a former FTW Champion.