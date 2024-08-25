Taz namedrops a massive WWE SmackDown star at AEW All In

Taz just named dropped a huge WWE SmackDown star at AEW All In. These two men have worked together in the past.

Paul Heyman is a legend in the professional wrestling business. He gained a lot of traction during his days running ECW. The promotion became wildly popular for its edgy style and the extreme nature of the in-ring action.

The promotion produced several major names in the wrestling industry such as Rob Van Dam, The Dudley Boyz, Tommy Dreamer, among others. ECW also introduced the controversial FTW Championship. The title was defunct until Taz revived it in AEW a few years ago.

Tonight at AEW All In, Chris Jericho is set to defend the FTW Championship against Taz's son, Hook. Before the main show could start, the ECW legend was on the Zero Hour show where he discussed the rivalry between Jericho and and the 25-year-old.

Taz also spoke about the origins of the FTW Championship. During this time, he mentioned that it was he and Paul Heyman that came up with the concept of the title. The wrestling legend was visibly upset that Jericho had rebranded the title as the 'For The World Championship.'

It will be interesting to see if the former two-time champion, Hook will be able to regain the FTW Championship at AEW All In 2024.

