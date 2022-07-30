WWE legend hits back at a fan for downplaying his 'REAL emotional moment' in Tony Khan's company

Taz recently roared back at a fan for criticizing his commentary after Hook's maiden title victory in AEW.

Ricky Starks collided with Taz's son Hook after the latter answered his FTW title challenge. Continuing his undefeated streak, the 23-year-old made the Absolute tap out to his ''Redrum'' submission move. The two men shared a moment of respect after the bout.

With his first title win in Tony Khan's promotion, Hook became the youngest and only fifth wrestler ever to hold the FTW title. Understandably, it was an emotional moment for the champion's father Taz at the commentary desk.

Here's how the emotional WWE legend reacted on AEW: Uncut :

"This is very surreal for me, that Hook won this championship that I created decades ago and did not expect this to happen. I don't think I have ever been choked up at the end of a match, as a broadcaster, like this ever," said Taz.

However, a fan's tweet irked the former ECW Champion. The tweet suggested that while expressing his emotions, Taz was so slow that he almost made the listeners go to sleep. The Hardcore legend retorted that the emotional moment got to him and he was surprised that people did't get it.

Check out the Twitter exchange here:

ftw @OfficialTAZ Shane Jordan @shanecjordan @OfficialTAZ Damn he talks so slow, it puts me to asleep @OfficialTAZ Damn he talks so slow, it puts me to asleep Well I just got done talking really FAST for two hours durning a LIVE wrestling TV broadcast. Than I’m ask impromptu to talk about this amazing real moment for my son & my family. It was a very REAL emotional moment for me. Amazing I have to explain this. Twitter in a nutshell. twitter.com/shanecjordan/s… Well I just got done talking really FAST for two hours durning a LIVE wrestling TV broadcast. Than I’m ask impromptu to talk about this amazing real moment for my son & my family. It was a very REAL emotional moment for me. Amazing I have to explain this. Twitter in a nutshell. twitter.com/shanecjordan/s…

Significance of the FTW Championship in Tony Khan's company

AEW president Tony Khan reinstated the FTW Championship after 21 years of absence. The black-and-orange title was created and designed by Taz in 1998 under the ECW banner.

Taz was unable to challenge Shane Douglas for the ECW World Title as the latter was injured. Tired of waiting, he introduced the FTW Championship and proclaimed himself as the world champion.

Tony Khan has always been vocal about being an ECW fan since his teenage years. Hosting hardcore pro-wrestling fans and numerous violent matches, AEW has imbibed the intensity of ECW ever since its inception.

The AEW boss recently propelled the coveted title by booking consecutive defenses for Ricky Starks. The former champion did a great job at elevating it and Hook's victory has added more legitimacy to the title for the future.

