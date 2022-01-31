"There is no consistency" - Jim Cornette points out a flaw with AEW stable's booking

Jim Cornette recently pointed out some missteps in Team Taz's booking. The AEW stable includes some of the most athletic wrestlers on the roster. Unlike other stables, the group even has its own championship.

At times, the faction has been one of the most prominent parts of AEW programming. Powerhouse Hobbs has competed in several high-profile matches, and Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts. But Team Taz has also gone weeks without being featured on the company's television shows.

During Episode 416 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on the inconsistent way AEW books the group. He also pointed out that Hook is an exception; Taz's son remains undefeated in his young career.

"There’s no consistency." Cornette said. "Team Taz is never with Taz, often they’re not with each other [but] they hardly ever wrestle. Every once in a while one does and when one does he gets the s**t kicked out of him and the other team members don’t help. Except for Hook! Hook comes out all on his own and stretches people." (2:35:00).

Collectively, the members of Team Taz have made irregular appearances together in recent weeks, as Cornette noted. The stable's feud with Dante Martin has come to a crawl, likely due to Lio Rush's contract status. Given Martin's new pairing with Jay Lethal, it seems like AEW is shifting the feud so that the team can continue this rivalry.

Luckily for the team, as Cornete mentioned, Hook has been performing well and has become a fan-favorite. Oddly enough, the 24-year-old rarely appears alongside the stable anymore.

Moving forward, Ricky Starks is set to face Jay Lethal on AEW Rampage, and the outcome of the match will likely determine the future of the stable.

Jim Cornette isn't a fan of the AEW tag team division's booking

Team Taz isn't the only duo in AEW that Jim Cornette has criticized. During Episode 414 of the Cornette Experience, the former manager slammed both FTR and the Jurassic Express.

Cornette questioned why FTR was facing Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson, as the younger stars had little experience compared to the former champions. He also questioned why Jurassic Express was facing the Dark Order when both teams were babyfaces.

Jim Cornette's opinions have often come under fire, regardless of his decades of experience in wrestling. While fans may disagree with his observations, only time will tell whether AEW's booking of Team Taz and the rest of the tag team division will successfully pan out.

