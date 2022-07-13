Team Taz member makes a bold prediction ahead of big title match on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1

AEW star Ricky Starks recently hyped up the upcoming one-year anniversary of his FTW Championship win. The Team Taz member proclaimed that he will become a Tag Team Champion tomorrow on Dynamite.

Starks and teammate Powerhouse Hobbs will gun for their first AEW World Tag Team Championship belts as they take on Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and defending champion The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a Triple or Nothing match on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

Starks won the FTW Championship on July 14, 2021, at Fyter Fest against then-teammate Brian Cage. In anticipation of tomorrow's event, the 32-year-old put out a tweet, stating that tomorrow would also be the start of a new chapter for him, this time as World Tag Team Champion.

"Tomorrow will be the eve of my run as FTW champion for a full year and I’ve done more than what was ever imagined. In that same breath, tomorrow will be the start of a year long tag team championship reign. No restrictions. No restrictions. No restrictions," Starks tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if the potential tag team title win will add to his upcoming anniversary celebration of being FTW Champion.

AEW star Swerve Strickland keen on 'making history' tomorrow on Dynamite

Another contestant from the Triple or Nothing match also made a bold claim for tomorrow's huge tag title match.

Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to declare that he and his partner, Keith Lee, would "make history" by becoming the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

All three teams would be worthy champions, making it almost impossible to predict a winner. Fans will have to watch Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 tomorrow to determine who will prevail in the title match.

