Teaser drops on AEW champion's next move after Dynamite

One of AEW's top champions is seemingly set to compete in one of the most prestigious wrestling promotions in the world. The star being discussed, Konosuke Takeshita, recently suffered a major loss in the Tony Khan-led company's Australian debut.

Ever since he started performing for All Elite Wrestling in 2021, fans have been enamored by The Alpha's unmatched athletic abilities. After joining The Don Callis Family and turning heel, Takeshita began his climb through the ranks, eventually tasting championship gold by dethroning Will Ospreay for the AEW International Title at WrestleDream last year.

The 29-year-old has already registered successful defenses against stars such as Josh Alexander, TJP, Ricochet, and Powerhouse Hobbs. He added the Never Openweight Title to his collection of belts at Wrestle Kingdom 19 by unseating Shingo Takagi and then retained both championships against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty the following day.

Takeshita's subsequent streak of dominance came to an end at Grand Slam Australia last week, when he was pinned by Kenny Omega after eating an assisted double-team move at the hands of The Cleaner and Will Ospreay during their tag team match against the Japanese phenomenon and Kyle Fletcher.

Subsequently, an International Championship series was announced, and the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite confirmed that Takeshita will defend the title next week against Orange Cassidy.

If he defeats OC, the Don Callis Family member will defend his belt against Omega at Revolution 2025. Now, it appears that Konosuke Takeshita is also gearing up for a future appearance in CMLL. At the end of the latest edition of the Mexican promotion's show CMLL Informa, a video package was aired teasing the grappler's imminent arrival, albeit without mentioning a specific date.

Takeshita will now join many of his All Elite peers who have performed in CMLL recently, including Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, and Chris Jericho.

What transpired after the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite

After a competitive back-and-forth battle, Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong on the February 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, earning a shot at Konosuke Takeshita's International Championship next week. The Freshly Squeezed star would unfortunately be confronted and ambushed by Takeshita, Mark Davis, and Don Callis after the bout.

This prompted Kenny Omega to make the save for Orange, although he would momentarily be overwhelmed by the heels. Cassidy helped out by hitting Takeshita with a Stun Dog Millionaire, which allowed The Best Bout Machine to take the latter out with a V-Trigger, opening him up for an Orange Punch afterward.

It remains to be seen if this leads to a rematch between Omega and his former protege, or a one-on-one showdown between Cassidy and the former AEW World Champion.

