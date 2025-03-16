Teddy Long defends popular star after severe backlash over AEW controversy: "Don't get mad at her" [Exclusive]

At Revolution 2025, AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm locked horns with Mariah May for the title in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The former WWE star triumphed, thus continuing her fourth reign as the company's Women's World Champion.

Toni Storm recently starred in a biographical sports drama film called Queen of the Ring. Based on the life of the revolutionary female wrestler Mildred Burke, this movie was directed by Ash Avildsen. Interestingly, to promote it, Ash and a few of the film's cast members attended the aforementioned pay-per-view.

Actress Damaris Lewis, who played Babs Wingo in the film, was briefly interviewed by Tony Schiavone. To the shock of thousands of fans worldwide, in this interaction, the actress revealed she was aware that professional wrestling match results were predetermined.

Lewis has been receiving considerable backlash for her kayfabe-breaking comment. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long came to her defense. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran requested fans to give her a break because the business supposedly got exposed ages ago.

"I guarantee you, that girl didn't have a clue. She didn't know exactly what she was saying. She knew that, and she thought by her saying that, it didn't mean nothing because she don't know nothing about the word 'kayfabe.' Okay, so, what I'm saying to you don't get mad at her because they've exposed the business many, many years ago," said Long. [1:29 - 1:49]

Damaris Lewis apologised for her comments at AEW Revolution

Damaris Lewis, who was present at AEW Revolution 2025 to promote her move, was caught in an inadvertent controversy after her comments went viral among pro wrestling fans. Some felt it was disrespectful to the talent while others opined that, as an outsider, she may not have been able to express what she wanted to say clearly.

Lewis recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and profusely apologized for what she said during AEW Revolution 2025.

"First and foremost, I completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended. I’m sorry if it came out way wrong," said the actress. [H/T - Cageside Seats]

AEW Revolution 2025 took place earlier this month at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, California.

