Teddy Long reveals what would've happened if Jack Perry had disobeyed Vince McMahon in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed that AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry would have been fired if he disobeyed Vince McMahon's orders in WWE.

It was reported that AEW star Jack Perry had gotten into an argument with CM Punk on an episode of Collision that stemmed from him wanting to use real glass as part of a spot and the Straight Edge Superstar putting a stop to that.

Following a fiery exchange involving CM Punk on Collision, Perry made a subtle dig at CM Punk while facing Hook on the All In Zero Hour. This allegedly further led to a physical confrontation between them, with both stars getting suspended.

In an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter. Teddy Long said that if Perry had disobeyed Vince McMahon's orders in WWE, he would have been fired immediately.

"Now, Jack Perry, I don't know the young man. Never met him a day in my life, okay? The only thing I can say about this is if he was in the WWE... I think the leadership there is a lot better. If he had been told by Vince McMahon that, 'Do not use real glass,' that would have never happened. And if he disobeyed Vince McMahon's order that not to do something, just like you said, as soon as he walked through that curtain, he'd have been fired. No suspension, none of that stuff," Long said. [6:30 - 7:02]

Furthermore, he believes the leadership in AEW is not as strong as it is in WWE:

"But I think that if he was in the WWE, the leadership there would have stood there, put him in his place, and he would have never made a mistake like that. If somebody tells you not to do something, then you don't do it. So, I think that just comes from the leadership in AEW." [7:03 - 7:16]

Update on Jungle Boy and former WWE Superstar CM Punk's appearance at AEW All Out

CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation at All In has caused uncertainty over their subsequent appearances in Tony Khan's promotion.

Bryan Alvarez reported that a suspension appeared on the cards for both Punk and Perry as the company investigated the altercation, meaning that both men would be off television and All Out.

The report added that CM Punk was supposed to perform in the main event in his hometown against Ricky Starks.

