Teddy Long wants 3-time World Heavyweight Champion to leave AEW and return to WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long wants a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to leave AEW and show up on the Stamford-based promotion. The star in question is the controversial veteran CM Punk.

The former AEW World Champion has been suspended following the backstage brawl at the post-show media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view. Several rumors have stated that The Second City Saint will be making his much-anticipated return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis asked the WWE Hall of Famer about CM Punk's potential return.

“If it was me, I’d tease it all the way up to people are really thinking he’s coming in and he walks right out on WWE TV,” Teddy Long said. [From 05:28 to 05:36]

Tony Khan recently announced that a brand-new wrestling show is coming to TNT called Collision. The show will commence on Saturday, June 17th. After the first episode, Collision will be touring Canada in the following weeks. Last week on Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed that the debut episode will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE veteran Disco Inferno is not interested in seeing CM Punk feud with Samoa Joe

As mentioned earlier, Punk was suspended following a backstage brawl. The other stars that were involved in the incident were The Elite.

Recently there were rumors that The Straight Edge Savior is interested in feuding with Samoa Joe. Hearing this, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno shared his honest thoughts on the possibility of the two stars re-igniting their feud.

In an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno claimed that he has no interest in seeing Punk return if it does not involve The Elite.

"Bro, if CM Punk comes back, I’m not that interested in anything he does if it doesn’t include the storyline of him and The Elite. And if they don’t go there, I think it could be underwhelming for their numbers, honestly. I think it might turn a lot of their fans off that are watching it – possibly. They’ll be thinking ‘Wow, you’ve got this great angle there and you’re not going to do it?’ I don’t know, we’ll see," Disco Inferno said.

