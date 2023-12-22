Teddy Long wants 53-year-old WWE legend to run Tony Khan's AEW locker room: “He’s the smartest guy in this business“ (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that a wrestling legend who currently works for AEW would be the perfect candidate to help run All Elite Wrestling backstage.

With the Jacksonville-based promotion being such a young company, veterans are essential to keep order backstage and help the next generation become the stars that the fans know they can be.

On top of popular stars like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho has established himself as something of a locker room leader since 2019, even going as far as to confront CM Punk after the "Brawl Outl incident in September 2022.

During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis, Bill Apter and Teddy Long were talking about who could help Tony Khan keep order backstage, which led to Bill bringing up Jericho.

"You’ve got Chris Jericho there. He’s a backstage genius in my opinion. He’s creative and even though he’s older, he’s the guy who should be running Tony Khan’s dressing room, and putting this whole thing together. He has a great mind," said Bill Apter. [7:20 – 7:41]

Teddy Long couldn't agree more, claiming that the former AEW World Champion is one of the smartest performers he's ever met. So much so that he feels that Chris should be the Co-Head of Talent Relations along with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

"He’s the smartest guy in this business. Him and Jake 'The Snake' should be in charge of talent relations. I’ve known him for many, many years, he doesn’t take any s**t. As Bill was saying, he’s one of the smartest guys in this business. He’s the only guy that I know who can go out on TV and get beat right in the middle [of the ring] 1,2,3, and get right back up and get his heat back, and I can tell you right now, a lot of guys can’t do that," said Teddy Long. [7:30 – 8:13]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Time Machine right here:

Chris Jericho recently addressed his future in AEW

The Ocho was scheduled to team up with Kenny Omega at the upcoming World's End pay-per-view on December 30th to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, that won't be happening anymore.

Omega was recently diagnosed with diverticulitis, the same illness Brock Lesnar had during his time in the UFC, and will be out of action for the foreseeable future as there is no timeframe on when the former AEW World Champion will be back.

Jericho appeared on the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite to address what's next for himself and the Golden Jets. Chris stated that the main priority is Kenny's health and that they will team up together once he is healthy. But for the time being, an alternative plan will have to made regarding the AEW Tag Team Championships.

